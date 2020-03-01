Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

