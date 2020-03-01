Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.13% of Summit Financial Group worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SMMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

