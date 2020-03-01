Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 396,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

INN stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

