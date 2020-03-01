SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 62.34% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 674,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

