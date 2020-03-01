SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $50.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $51.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $107.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $139.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $150.06 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,592.45 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

