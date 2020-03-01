SunTrust Banks Comments on D. R. Horton Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 398,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 223,647 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7,495.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,797,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

