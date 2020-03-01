SunTrust Banks Comments on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,279 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.