SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

Shares of HD opened at $217.84 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

