T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of TMUS opened at $90.16 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

