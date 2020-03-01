Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.