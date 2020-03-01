Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $103.00 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

