TD Securities Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$105.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.83.

BMO stock opened at C$91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.75. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$88.24 and a 12-month high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.58%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

