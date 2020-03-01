TD Securities Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$130.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$112.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$110.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.09. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

