Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.40, but opened at $135.15. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $127.13, with a volume of 172,383 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

