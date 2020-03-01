Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NYSE:TER opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

