Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

