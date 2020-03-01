TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TGTX stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 238,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 731,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

