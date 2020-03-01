TheStreet Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RYAM. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

