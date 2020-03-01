TheStreet Lowers Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CORR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

