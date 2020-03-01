THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.51 on Friday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.