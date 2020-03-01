Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

TOL stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

