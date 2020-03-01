TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $10,591,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

