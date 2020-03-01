Topps Tiles’ (TPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.77) on Thursday. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of $114.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.52.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

