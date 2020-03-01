Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 14.9% on Strong Earnings

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $287.63 and last traded at $287.25, approximately 5,220,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,876,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.01.

The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,368.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.74.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

