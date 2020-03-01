Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 11.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 38,865,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 19,137,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Specifically, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Transocean by 219.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Transocean by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,363,222 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 91,858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Transocean by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

