Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.17 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.14.

TREVF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

