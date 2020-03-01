Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE:TREX opened at $95.65 on Friday. Trex has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.