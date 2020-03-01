Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Purchases $5,653,302.25 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze bought 276,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.35 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

