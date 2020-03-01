TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

