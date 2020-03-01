Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

