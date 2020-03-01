U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

