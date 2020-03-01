UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

