United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,945 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Continental worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,667,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Continental by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

