United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of United Insurance worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 228,656 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 190,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 167,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

