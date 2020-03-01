United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

