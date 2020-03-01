United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of United Therapeutics worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,458,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.