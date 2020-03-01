Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 409,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

