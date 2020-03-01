USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS USAT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in USA Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in USA Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

