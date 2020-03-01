VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VALEO/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

VLEEY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

