ValuEngine Upgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to “Sell”

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.35.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $1,394,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.