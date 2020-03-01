ValuEngine Upgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Hold

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TTGPF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

