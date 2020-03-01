ValuEngine Upgrades TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Buy

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.86. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

