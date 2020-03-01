Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

