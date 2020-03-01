Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

