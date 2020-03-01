Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $175.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

