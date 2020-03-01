Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $176.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

