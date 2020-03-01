Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

