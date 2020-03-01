Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

