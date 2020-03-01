Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:VTR opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.