Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veracyte by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 279,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,327 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $405,705.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,245.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,211,445. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.